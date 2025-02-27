The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Pyongyang, Kursk Oblast, Kursk, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

North Korea deploys additional troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast, South Korean intelligence says

by Dmytro Basmat February 27, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read
North Korean Military Choir sings a Russian song during a concert after Russian-North Korean talks in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024 (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

North Korea has deployed additional troops to Russia, an official for South Korea's National Intelligence Agency (NIS) claimed on Feb. 27.

An official from Seoul's spy agency told AFP that "some additional troop deployments (are) appearing to have taken place," into Russia's Kursk Oblast, adding that other troops had been "redeployed" within the region.

No information was immediately available as to how many new troops were being sent into Russia, with the official adding that the "exact scale is still being assessed."

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims made by the National Intelligence Agency.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in countering a Ukrainian incursion launched in August 2024.

The New York Times reported on Jan. 30 that North Korean troops had been pulled from the front, a Special Operations Forces spokesperson confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's special forces had not faced Pyongyang's soldiers for three weeks.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov denied reports that North Korean soldiers have not been seen on the front line for weeks. However, Budanov noted that the number of North Korean troops has decreased, and Ukraine is trying to establish why.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 14 that North Korean troops fighting for Russia against Ukraine have suffered 4,000 casualties, two-thirds of whom have been killed.

Zelensky's claim of the number killed is significantly higher than a Jan. 13 estimate from the NIS which said at least 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and another 2,700 wounded.

The heavy losses of the North Korean army may be related to its lack of combat experience and the tactic of human waves attacks with a limited amount of equipment, Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone magazine published on Feb. 4.

Amid the gruelling offensive, Ukraine has continued to lose territory initially gained in the surprise Kursk incursion. Russia has claimed to have regained control of about 64% of the territory captured by Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Ukraine war latest: Trump says he will meet Zelensky on Feb. 28 in Washington to sign agreement on minerals
Key developments on Feb. 26: * Trump says he will meet Zelensky on Feb. 28 in Washington to sign agreement on minerals * No security guarantees in US minerals deal, to be discussed later, Zelensky says * US, Russia to meet again tomorrow in Istanbul, Lavrov says * No sanctions relief for Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:36 PM
Video

US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.