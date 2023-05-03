Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Nordic-Ukrainian Summit: Kyiv must eventually join NATO

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 10:04 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nordic NATO member states will continue supporting Ukraine on its way toward the alliance, as well as continue their "political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes," reads the joint statement by the Prime Ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, as well as the Presidents of Finland and Ukraine following the Nordic-Ukrainian summit held in Finland on May 3.

According to the statement, the Nordic countries will continue supporting Ukraine "individually, together as the Nordics, as well as through international cooperation in the European Union, in NATO, in the United Nations, and in other formats."

"In the NATO framework, all Nordic countries continue to focus on the immediate support to Ukraine, contributing to a substantive upscale of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The Nordic NATO members will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership."

President Volodymyr Zelensky went to Finland to attend the summit. He said that security was the main topic.

"Today's security means concrete daily protection against Russian terrorists. Tomorrow's security lies in our cooperation to strengthen our countries and Europe. And security for future generations – for our children and grandchildren – means they can build their lives knowing that peace is guaranteed for them," Zelensky said at the press conference following the event.

"This is an agreement based on our common values. We in Europe, from Kyiv to Reykjavik, from Helsinki to Lisbon, value human life and freedom above all. And every part of our space of life, our space of freedom – our Europe – must be and will be protected. Jointly by all of us – thirty-three countries," he said.

At the press conference, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said allies continue discussing the possibility of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, adding that it's a "difficult issue, but the discussion is still ongoing," as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.  

Ukraine has been requesting fighters for months to defend its skies and maximize the effectiveness of its counteroffensive operations.

Of all the available models, Ukraine has shown the most interest in the U.S.-built F-16, which have been in service since the 1970s and are operated by over 20 nations.

However, multiple Western allies, including the U.S. and Germany, have ruled out sending fighter jets in the near term, while debates about their provision are ongoing.

According to the statement, the combined aid provided by the Nordic countries' governments since February 2022 already exceeds 1.5 billion euros “and will continue to grow.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
