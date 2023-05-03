Media: Zelensky to visit Germany on May 13-14

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Berlin on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as reported by the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

The media says Berlin police have confirmed that the preparations for Zelensky’s visit have already started.

According to the Der Tagesspiegel, on May 14, Zelensky will be "officially received with military honors" by Scholz, followed by a press conference and talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Then, Zelensky is expected to fly to Aachen, “where he will be honored with the Charlemagne Prize,” which “has been awarded since 1950 to personalities who have contributed to the unity of Europe,” the media reported.

Zelensky has not commented on the trip yet.

On May 3, Zelensky traveled to Finland for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir were all in attendance.

"There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia," Frederiksen said in a statement.







