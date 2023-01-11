Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Ukrainian military repels Russia's attacks near 13 settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 8:45 am
Share

The Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements, including Hryanykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast as well as Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Vodyane, Nevelske, Khasnohorivka, Mariinka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three Russian command points, two positions of Russian rocket and artillery troops and eight areas where Russian troops had been temporarily stationed over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its Jan. 11 update. 

According to Ukrainian military, Russia also launched six missiles, 16 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions over the same reporting period. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK