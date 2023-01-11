Ukrainian military repels Russia's attacks near 13 settlements

The Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements, including Hryanykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast as well as Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Vodyane, Nevelske, Khasnohorivka, Mariinka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three Russian command points, two positions of Russian rocket and artillery troops and eight areas where Russian troops had been temporarily stationed over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its Jan. 11 update.

According to Ukrainian military, Russia also launched six missiles, 16 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions over the same reporting period.