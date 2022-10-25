Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine’s military destroys 3 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Oct. 24

October 25, 2022 6:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 40 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, an anti-aircraft missile system "Osa,” and six armored vehicles on Oct. 24.

Ukrainian forces also reportedly shot down an Orlan-10 UAV and an Iranian-made Shahed-131 kamikaze drone.

