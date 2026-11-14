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Politics

Zelensky says senior officials named in drug ring tapes have no links to criminal network

3 min read
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by Linda Hourani
Zelensky says senior officials named in drug ring tapes have no links to criminal network
President Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview at his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2026. (Olga Ivashchenko / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 13 that senior officials named in recordings released by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency as part of a high-profile criminal investigation had no links to the alleged criminal network, citing anti-corruption officials.

Zelensky was referring to Health Minister Viktor Liashko, former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, and lawmaker David Arakhamia. Their names appeared in recordings in which the alleged perpetrators discussed which senior officials they should seek to bribe or influence.

None of the three appear on the tapes published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

"I asked the anti-corruption officials directly: 'Do you have anything on them?' They said: ‘No. Neither Liashko, nor Klymenko, nor Arakhamia has anything to do with any contacts with these people," Zelensky told journalists.

According to the tapes published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the transnational drug empire known as Khimprom planned to bribe Klymenko, now secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Liashko to keep its synthetic drugs off Ukraine's list of banned substances.

The plan failed, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau said Klymenko was not implicated.

According to Ukrainian investigators, the Khimprom drug network was founded by Yehor Burkin, a Russian-born fugitive known by the call sign "Mexican" in the Anti-Corruption Bureau's recordings. The recordings suggest that Burkin kept contact with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) during the full-scale war.

Burkin and Andrii Osipov, referred to as "Criminal," allegedly ran a network that protected scam call centers, sold synthetic drugs and attacked those attempting to uncover the group's illicit activity.

According to investigators, Burkin and Osipov were behind U420, a retail chain selling synthetic cannabinoids and psychotropic substances at purported "souvenir shops." To bypass restrictions, they repeatedly changed the chemical structure of the substances, producing compounds that were not formally included on lists of controlled drugs, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Osipov was detained this summer in connection with a separate criminal case. Data extracted from his seized phone helped uncover the Khimprom scheme.

Zelensky added that Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi and Security Service Chief Oleksandr Poklad are also not involved, despite police officers and Security Service officials being implicated in the Khimprom scheme.

"This is a very unpleasant story, a very wrong one. But there is an investigation, and I support this investigation," he said.

According to Zelensky, Khimprom has already made inroads into Poland and is trying to enter Germany. Ukraine has intelligence on this, he said.

"I am sure that this operation is definitely not being carried out without the support of intelligence services — and not only Russian ones," Zelensky said.

He called on Ukraine's partners, "above all, the Americans," to help stop the network. Otherwise, it could buy influence in parliaments across Europe, including in Ukraine, he warned.

read also

How Russian-linked organized crime infiltrated Ukraine’s law enforcement
Top security official released on $1.4 million bail in major corruption case
NABUAnti-corruptionCorruptionRussiaUkraineCrime
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Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

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