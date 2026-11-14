0of 5,000

Help us find 5,000 new members. Bring one friend.

Share your personal link and make us stronger in 2027.

0 found so far

Goal 5,000

KI logo
War

At least 7 killed, 80 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine; Zaporizhzhia among worst hit

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Linda Hourani
At least 7 killed, 80 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine; Zaporizhzhia among worst hit
A firefighter helps a resident carry her pet in a devastated residential area following a Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2026. (Francisco Richart/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured 80 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 14.

Russia launched 96 Shahed drones, including Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 81 drones, including 52 jet-powered drones. Russian strikes hit eight locations, while falling debris was reported at two other sites.

Several attack drones remain in Ukrainian airspace as air defense operations continue.

An explosion was heard in central Kyiv this morning, according to Kyiv Independent staff.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people, including a child, and injured 62 others, including eight children, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In one of the attacks, Russia launched 10 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, striking a multi-story residential building and injuring 29 people. Six of the injured are in serious condition, while the others sustained moderate injuries. Six children aged 10 to 17 are among those hospitalized.

The strikes also heavily damaged two apartment buildings, leaving all apartments uninhabitable, Fedorov added.

The attack comes as Russian forces seek to impose a logistical blockade on Zaporizhzhia, potentially paving the way for an advance toward the city of Dnipro, Yevhen Lasiichuk, the commander of Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps, said in an interview published on Nov. 10.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian forces struck Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and other settlements with guided bombs and drones, damaging homes, vehicles, a business and infrastructure.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured five, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, social infrastructure, and residential areas across the region.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks damaged a power line, leaving around 50,000 consumers without power. Governor Oleh Kiper reported no casualties.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and three injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged or destroyed.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, including a nine-year-old boy, over the past 24 hours, according to the regional military administration. Russian forces carried out over 40 attacks across the region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people and damaged residential buildings, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces used artillery and drones to strike the region.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. The attacks damaged a house, vehicles, a tractor and a gas station. Another strike hit an agricultural enterprise.

read also

Russia’s advance in Ukraine has slowed significantly, Air Assault Forces commander says
Kharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastRussiaUkraine
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 14
 (Updated:  )
FAA orders nationwide ground stop for all US flight departures.

The grounding was the first nationwide flight stoppage since January 2023, when an FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last nationwide grounding followed the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

 (Updated:  )
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, injures 50, including 8 children.

Local authorities later on Nov. 13 reported that a rescue worker from the Cobra emergency service was killed when a concrete slab fell on him while he was clearing debris from a building damaged in the Russian attack.

Friday, November 13
 (Updated:  )
Top security official released on $1.4 million bail in major corruption case.

Duka is a suspect in a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into scam call centers. The probe led to the ouster of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who fled Ukraine in September, and implicated senior officials in his office.

Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks