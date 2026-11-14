At least 7 killed, 80 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine; Zaporizhzhia among worst hit

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured 80 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 14.

Russia launched 96 Shahed drones, including Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 81 drones, including 52 jet-powered drones. Russian strikes hit eight locations, while falling debris was reported at two other sites.

Several attack drones remain in Ukrainian airspace as air defense operations continue.

An explosion was heard in central Kyiv this morning, according to Kyiv Independent staff.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people, including a child, and injured 62 others, including eight children, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In one of the attacks, Russia launched 10 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, striking a multi-story residential building and injuring 29 people. Six of the injured are in serious condition, while the others sustained moderate injuries. Six children aged 10 to 17 are among those hospitalized.

The strikes also heavily damaged two apartment buildings, leaving all apartments uninhabitable, Fedorov added.

The attack comes as Russian forces seek to impose a logistical blockade on Zaporizhzhia, potentially paving the way for an advance toward the city of Dnipro, Yevhen Lasiichuk, the commander of Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps, said in an interview published on Nov. 10.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian forces struck Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and other settlements with guided bombs and drones, damaging homes, vehicles, a business and infrastructure.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured five, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, social infrastructure, and residential areas across the region.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks damaged a power line, leaving around 50,000 consumers without power. Governor Oleh Kiper reported no casualties.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and three injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged or destroyed.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, including a nine-year-old boy, over the past 24 hours, according to the regional military administration. Russian forces carried out over 40 attacks across the region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people and damaged residential buildings, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces used artillery and drones to strike the region.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. The attacks damaged a house, vehicles, a tractor and a gas station. Another strike hit an agricultural enterprise.