0of 5,000

Help us find 5,000 new members. Bring one friend.

Share your personal link and make us stronger in 2027.

0 found so far

Goal 5,000

KI logo
War

Drone attack kills 1, injures 4 in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
T
by Tamara Nowakowsky
Commercial port of Taganrog, city in southwestern Russia.
Illustrative photo. Commercial port of Taganrog, city in southwestern Russia, 50 km from the Ukrainian border on Feb. 25, 2022. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A drone attack on Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 15 killed the chief engineer of an electrical substation in Taganrog and injured four other people, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Three men and one woman were hospitalized after drone debris fell on their vehicle on a highway and at a gas station, Slyusar said in a Telegram post.

The attack damaged two electrical substations in Taganrog, including one supplying power to railway infrastructure. A fire broke out at a substation in the city's Shubin district, while power lines between the Taganrog-Passenger and Mikhailovka railway stations were left without electricity.

Rail traffic was suspended as a result, the governor said.

A section of the R-280 highway was also damaged when a bridge over railway tracks in the Neklinovsky district was struck. Traffic across the bridge was closed, and vehicles were diverted through Taganrog and the village of Pokrovskoye.

Five vehicles were damaged in the attacks, including four near the bridge and one at a gas station.

Slyusar said Russian air defenses had destroyed approximately 50 drones overnight across Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don, and seven districts of Rostov Oblast.

The governor warned that the threat of further drone attacks remained.

Independent Russian outlet ASTRA, citing its own open-source analysis, identified the 220-kilovolt Taganrog-10 substation as a likely target of the attack. The facility supplies electricity to Taganrog's industrial zone, including the TAGMET plant.

Ukrainian forces have targeted infrastructure in the region in the past. An earlier attack on Nov. 8 damaged a bridge and power stations, according to Russian authorities.

Ukraine's military had not publicly claimed responsibility for the latest attack at the time of reporting.

read also

US floats NATO membership for Ukraine in exchange for Donbas withdrawal, Zelensky says
Rostov OblastRussiaUkraineDrone attackFire
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
T
Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, November 15
Drone attack kills 1, injures 4 in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor says.

The attack damaged two electrical substations in Taganrog, including one supplying power to railway infrastructure. A fire broke out at a substation in the city's Shubin district, while power lines between the Taganrog-Passenger and Mikhailovka railway stations were left without electricity.

Saturday, November 14
Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks