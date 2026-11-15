Drone attack kills 1, injures 4 in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor says.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A drone attack on Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 15 killed the chief engineer of an electrical substation in Taganrog and injured four other people, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Three men and one woman were hospitalized after drone debris fell on their vehicle on a highway and at a gas station, Slyusar said in a Telegram post.

The attack damaged two electrical substations in Taganrog, including one supplying power to railway infrastructure. A fire broke out at a substation in the city's Shubin district, while power lines between the Taganrog-Passenger and Mikhailovka railway stations were left without electricity.

Rail traffic was suspended as a result, the governor said.

A section of the R-280 highway was also damaged when a bridge over railway tracks in the Neklinovsky district was struck. Traffic across the bridge was closed, and vehicles were diverted through Taganrog and the village of Pokrovskoye.

Five vehicles were damaged in the attacks, including four near the bridge and one at a gas station.

Slyusar said Russian air defenses had destroyed approximately 50 drones overnight across Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don, and seven districts of Rostov Oblast.

The governor warned that the threat of further drone attacks remained.

Independent Russian outlet ASTRA, citing its own open-source analysis, identified the 220-kilovolt Taganrog-10 substation as a likely target of the attack. The facility supplies electricity to Taganrog's industrial zone, including the TAGMET plant.

Ukrainian forces have targeted infrastructure in the region in the past. An earlier attack on Nov. 8 damaged a bridge and power stations, according to Russian authorities.

Ukraine's military had not publicly claimed responsibility for the latest attack at the time of reporting.