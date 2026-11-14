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War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,620,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,620,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A street-level view shows quiet streets on Nov. 11, 2026 in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. The scene offers a glimpse of daily life in the eastern Donetsk region as Russia's war in Ukraine continues. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,620,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Nov. 14.

The number includes 1,710 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,478 tanks, 25,750 armored combat vehicles, 174,609 vehicles and fuel tanks, 52,355 artillery systems, 2,273 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,756 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,140 unmanned ground vehicles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

On Oct. 29, the General Staff reported that October 2026 was the deadliest month for Russian combat losses since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy. Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to significant numbers who are missing in action.

The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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