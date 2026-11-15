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Fire reported at industrial facility in Russia's Tatarstan amid drone attack

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
A photo purportedly showing a fire at an industrial facility in Nizhnekamsk, Russia.
A photo purportedly showing a fire at an industrial facility in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, amid reports of a drone attack on Nov. 15, 2026.(Exilenova+/Telegram)

A large fire was reported in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, overnight on Nov. 15 amid reports of a drone attack targeting the city's industrial zone, according to local residents and Ukrainian monitoring channels.

The Telegram channel Exilenova+ reported that residents had witnessed an attack on one of the city's industrial facilities, likely the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical complex, owned by Russian chemicals producer SIBUR.

The channel subsequently reported that the attack was ongoing and that a fire had broken out at a factory. Additional footage circulated by the channel purported to show a large blaze in the city.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the location of the footage or determine which facility had been affected.

Nizhnekamsk is a major center of Russia's petrochemical and oil-refining industries, home to the Nizhnekamskneftekhim complex and several large oil refineries, including TANECO and TAIF-NK.

The city's industrial facilities have been targeted in previous Ukrainian long-range attacks.

On Sept. 13, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed strikes against the TANECO refinery in Nizhnekamsk and the Slavyansky refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

Ukraine also struck the TANECO refinery on Aug. 20, according to the General Staff.

The extent of any damage from the latest reported attack remains unclear. There was no immediate independent confirmation of casualties or an official Ukrainian claim of responsibility.

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TatarstanOil refineriesKrasnodar KraiRussiaUkraine
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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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