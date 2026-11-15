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YouTube blocks 16 Russian channels in Ukraine, including 'Masha and the Bear' versions

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
The YouTube logo is displayed on the screen of a smart tablet.
The YouTube logo is displayed on the screen of a smart tablet. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

YouTube has blocked 16 Russian channels in Ukraine, including foreign-language versions of the popular children's cartoon "Masha and the Bear," as Kyiv continues efforts to curb Russian propaganda and pro-war content online.

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation announced the restrictions on Nov. 13, saying the channels belonged to Russian propagandists, pro-war bloggers, and entertainers who support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Among those affected were channels belonging to Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov and pro-war blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov, also known as Zergulio.

The restrictions also targeted Russian performers Nadezhda Babkina, Yulia Savicheva, Victoria Daineko, Masha Weber, and the band Uma2rman, as well as channels "Russian SVO Compilations" and "Sevastopol Correspondent."

Several foreign-language channels associated with the Russian animated series "Masha and the Bear" were also restricted, the center said.

The latest measures follow sanctions President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed in August against five Russian citizens and four organizations involved in producing and distributing the cartoon, including animation studio Animaccord.

At the time, Ukraine's Presidential Office accused the series of promoting pro-Russian narratives disguised as children's entertainment.

YouTube subsequently restricted access to the cartoon's Russian-, Ukrainian-, and English-language channels for viewers in Ukraine.

The latest restrictions are part of a broader effort to limit Russian influence on digital platforms. In October, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported that another 39 channels spreading Russian propaganda had been blocked in Ukraine or removed from YouTube.

The new restrictions apply to access within Ukraine, rather than a worldwide removal of the channels.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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