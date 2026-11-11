Zelensky reveals when Ukraine expects first delivery of Swedish Gripen fighter jets

Ukraine expects to receive its first Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets in early 2027, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a press conference in Copenhagen on Nov. 10.

"They should arrive in January-February, possibly in February. We have raised the issue that we need them as quickly as possible. But, so to speak, the process is already underway," Zelensky said.

The transfer would further expand Ukraine's fleet of Western-supplied fighter aircraft, which already includes American F-16s and French Mirage 2000s but remains insufficient to fully defend Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from daily Russian strikes.

Kyiv has urged its partners to speed up aircraft deliveries, which are expected to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, including its ability to intercept Russian attack drones, Zelensky said.

Zelensky also stressed Ukraine's need for additional F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them, noting that many of the country's existing F-16s regularly require repairs due to their age.

The expected deliveries follow Sweden's announcement in May 2026 that it would provide Ukraine with 16 used Saab JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets and support Kyiv in procuring up to 20 newer Gripen E aircraft.

Deliveries of the 16 aircraft are scheduled to begin in early 2029, with funding provided through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan mechanism and support from the U.K.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson also said in May that Ukrainian pilots had already begun training on Swedish fighter jets, adding that the program would be expanded in the fall.

The planned deliveries come as Russia's expanding use of attack drones continues to put pressure on Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian pilots have been forced to take greater risks when intercepting Russian jet-powered drones amid shortages of air defense missiles. As a result, amid a shortage of suitable interceptors, Ukrainian pilots have increasingly turned to aircraft cannons and other means of countering Russian attacks.

Separately, Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on June 30 for the purchase of 16 newer Gripen E fighter jets, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.

Ukraine has also expressed interest in acquiring between 100 and 150 Gripen E/F aircraft in total. The agreements envisage localizing aircraft production and maintenance in Ukraine, with work expected to begin in 2033.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a multirole fighter aircraft capable of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and reconnaissance missions. Analysts say one of its biggest advantages for Ukraine is that it was specifically designed for dispersed wartime operations during the Cold War, when Sweden expected potential Soviet strikes against its air bases.

Unlike many Western fighter jets that rely on large, heavily prepared runways, the Gripen can operate from shorter runways and even stretches of highway, making it less vulnerable to Russian missile attacks on airfields.

The Gripen can carry a broad range of NATO weapons, including IRIS-T, AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-120 AMRAAM, and Meteor air-to-air missiles.