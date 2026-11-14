0of 5,000

Help us find 5,000 new members. Bring one friend.

Share your personal link and make us stronger in 2027.

0 found so far

Goal 5,000

KI logo
Politics

Putin's Kostiantynivka proposal aims to seize city, push toward Kramatorsk, Zelensky says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Linda Hourani
Putin's Kostiantynivka proposal aims to seize city, push toward Kramatorsk, Zelensky says
Vladimir Putin during Russian-Mongolian talks on Sep. 3, 2024, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Putin is having a four-day trip to the regions of Eastern Russia and Mongolia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed establishing a temporary “humanitarian mission” in the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 13 could provide Russian forces with an opportunity to enter and occupy the city.

“It’s an absolutely primitive move, because otherwise he has no way of taking this city,” Zelensky told journalists, suggesting that a ceasefire could allow Russian troops to reposition to more advantageous positions in and around Kostiantynivka.

According to Zelensky, the proposal was passed on to him by U.S. negotiators.

"I explained my position on Kostiantynivka to the American negotiators. The people there are exclusively Ukrainian citizens. And fighting is taking place inside Kostiantynivka," he said.

"They brought me this proposal, and then said: 'Yes, we understand,'" Zelensky added.

Kostiantynivka, located in embattled Donetsk Oblast, remains a major obstacle to Russia's efforts to seize the rest of the region, making control of the settlement both a military and diplomatic priority for Moscow.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine did everything possible to evacuate civilians from the area.

"If we give up Kostiantynivka, their next steps will be our other cities in Donbas," he said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine had passed the U.S. side a list of seven or eight blockaded settlements where civilians, including children, remain, such as villages near Oleshky, but that Russia did not propose a humanitarian operation for any of them.

"Why? Because after Kostiantynivka come Kramatorsk and Sloviansk," he said.

Putin's proposal, made during a meeting with U.S. special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, in Moscow on Nov. 12, comes as fighting continues inside Kostiantynivka.

Ukraine has rejected Russian claims that Moscow controls Kostiantynivka. The Ukrainian General Staff has said its forces continue operating against Russian infantry groups attempting to infiltrate the town.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn questioned Moscow's motives, pointing to an earlier Russian-proposed humanitarian operation in Oleshky, in Kherson Oblast, which he said had been used to rotate troops and bring additional personnel into the area under the cover of a temporary ceasefire.

read also

Why did Russia agree to the Oleshky ceasefire?
WarOleshkyRussiaUkraineKostiantynivkaVladimir PutinDonetsk Oblast
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 14
 (Updated:  )
FAA orders nationwide ground stop for all US flight departures.

The grounding was the first nationwide flight stoppage since January 2023, when an FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last nationwide grounding followed the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

 (Updated:  )
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, injures 50, including 8 children.

Local authorities later on Nov. 13 reported that a rescue worker from the Cobra emergency service was killed when a concrete slab fell on him while he was clearing debris from a building damaged in the Russian attack.

Friday, November 13
Show More

Politics: Latest News

Editors' Picks