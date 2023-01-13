Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 13, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia ‘highly likely’ resorts to convict labor in defense sector

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 13, 2023 9:28 am
Russia’s defense sector “highly likely” relies on convict labor to meet war-time production demands, the U.K Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Jan. 13.

With a prison population reaching over 400,000 inmates due to one of the highest rates of incarceration in the world, Russia’s Federal Penal Service provides a “unique human resource” to Russian leaders to use when volunteers remain in short supply, according to the report.

Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, told local media that it would employ 250 prisoners in November 2022. Convict labor will likely be in demand from manufacturers of low-tech weaponry under intense pressure from the Kremlin to increase production.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
