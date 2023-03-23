Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Sweden approves $600 million in military aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 9:53 pm
The Swedish parliament approved an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth 6.2 billion kronor (about $600 million) on March 23. 

The new package proposed by the country's government includes Leopard 2 tanks, Archer self-propelled artillery systems, Robotsystem 97 missile systems as well as ammunition. 

The Swedish parliament also approved sending 14 Archer systems to the U.K. to replace the older AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems it had donated to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Swedish government decided to provide Ukraine with eight Archer systems and up to ten German-made Leopard main battle tanks. 

Archer is one of the world's most advanced artillery systems, capable of firing projectiles at a distance of up to 50 kilometers. 

Sweden joins several other European nations, including Germany, Poland, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland, which have pledged Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The U.K. and U.S. have also promised to transfer tanks from their arsenals. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

