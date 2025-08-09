General Staff: Russia has lost 1,062,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,062,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 9.

The number includes 940 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,088 tanks, 23,103 armored fighting vehicles, 57,856 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,273 artillery systems, 1,456 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,204 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,315 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.