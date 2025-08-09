Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,062,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,062,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian tank crew members service a captured T-80 tank following battles with Russian forces in the Kostiantynivka district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,062,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 9.

The number includes 940 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,088 tanks, 23,103 armored fighting vehicles, 57,856 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,273 artillery systems, 1,456 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,204 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,315 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Putin proposed halting war in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions in meeting with Witkoff, WSJ reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a sweeping proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, offering a halt in hostilities in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 8, citing European and Ukrainian officials.
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

News Feed
Saturday, August 9
Saturday, August 9
China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats.

"It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia," China's Foreign Ministry said in response to question about Russian oil purchases posed by Bloomberg. "We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests."

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug 15 for peace talks.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "further details will follow."

