'This is how Russia wants peace' — Russian drone attacks bus in Kherson, killing 2, injuring 16

A Russian drone struck a bus in the suburbs of the regional center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring 16 others, the local military administration reported.

The Russian strike took place at approximately 8:00 a.m. local time, resulting in the hospitalization of 16 people, two of whom suffered serious injuries.

The victims of the Russian attack sustained concussions, blast injuries, and shrapnel wounds, according to preliminary reports. The youngest injured is 23 years old, while the oldest is 83.

"This is how Russia 'wants peace.' An attack on a civilian bus in the suburbs of Kherson, where Russians hunt civilians every day," President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said.

"Russians are fooling everyone around them, pretending that they are ready to stop the war, but doing nothing to achieve this goal," Yermak added.

Partly occupied Kherson Oblast, located in southern Ukraine just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia targeted 36 settlements, including Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and another three, including a child, suffered injuries, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.