'This is how Russia wants peace' — Russian drone attacks bus in Kherson, killing 2, injuring 16

by Kateryna Hodunova
A Russian drone attacked a bus in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2025. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

A Russian drone struck a bus in the suburbs of the regional center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring 16 others, the local military administration reported.

The Russian strike took place at approximately 8:00 a.m. local time, resulting in the hospitalization of 16 people, two of whom suffered serious injuries.

The victims of the Russian attack sustained concussions, blast injuries, and shrapnel wounds, according to preliminary reports. The youngest injured is 23 years old, while the oldest is 83.

"This is how Russia 'wants peace.' An attack on a civilian bus in the suburbs of Kherson, where Russians hunt civilians every day," President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said.

"Russians are fooling everyone around them, pretending that they are ready to stop the war, but doing nothing to achieve this goal," Yermak added.

Partly occupied Kherson Oblast, located in southern Ukraine just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia targeted 36 settlements, including Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and another three, including a child, suffered injuries, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Putin proposed halting war in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions in meeting with Witkoff, WSJ reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a sweeping proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, offering a halt in hostilities in exchange for Ukraine’s eastern regions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 8, citing European and Ukrainian officials.
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Saturday, August 9
Saturday, August 9
China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats.

"It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia," China's Foreign Ministry said in response to question about Russian oil purchases posed by Bloomberg. "We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests."

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug 15 for peace talks.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "further details will follow."

