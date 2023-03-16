Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sweden to send Ukraine 8 Archer self-propelled artillery systems

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 16, 2023 6:46 pm
Share

According to a March 16 announcement on the Swedish government's website, Sweden will provide Ukraine with eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems.

The Archer self-propelled artillery systems, coupled with combat vehicles and tanks, increase Ukraine's defense capabilities and enable them to regain territory at a faster pace, according to Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

The deal was made in coordination with Great Britain. The U.K. will receive 14 Archer self-propelled artillery systems from Sweden to replace the older AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems donated to Ukraine.

The Swedish government has provided 16.9 billion Swedish Krona ($1.9 billion) in defense aid since the start of the full-scale invasion, the press release states. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK