Sweden to send Ukraine 8 Archer self-propelled artillery systems

According to a March 16 announcement on the Swedish government's website, Sweden will provide Ukraine with eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems.

The Archer self-propelled artillery systems, coupled with combat vehicles and tanks, increase Ukraine's defense capabilities and enable them to regain territory at a faster pace, according to Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

The deal was made in coordination with Great Britain. The U.K. will receive 14 Archer self-propelled artillery systems from Sweden to replace the older AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems donated to Ukraine.

The Swedish government has provided 16.9 billion Swedish Krona ($1.9 billion) in defense aid since the start of the full-scale invasion, the press release states.