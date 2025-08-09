Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign peace deal at White House ceremony, plan to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign peace deal at White House ceremony, plan to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
U.S. President Donald Trump (C), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (L), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) sign the "peace roadmap" joint declaration following their trilateral meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on Aug. 8, 2025. (Azerbaijan Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration for peace and bilateral economic agreements with Washington in a ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 8.

"For more than 35 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a bitter conflict that resulted in tremendous suffering for both nations… Many tried to find a resolution… and they were unsuccessful. With this accord, we’ve finally succeeded in making peace," Trump said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the "peace roadmap" joint declaration alongside Trump following decades of conflict between the two nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, but internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory.

Azerbaijan recaptured the territory from Armenian forces in 2023, prompting the exodus of over 100,000 ethnic Armenians from the region.

"Today, we have reached a significant milestone in Armenian and Azerbaijani relations. We are laying a foundation to write a better story than the one we had in the past. This breakthrough would simply not have been possible without President Trump's personal engagement and his resolute commitment to peace," Pashinyan said.

A transportation corridor between the two countries will be created and will connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave located west of southern Armenia. The U.S. will have leasing rights for private companies to develop the new transit corridor.

The bilateral economic agreements that the two leaders signed with Trump will promote cooperation in trade, transit, energy infrastructure, and technology with the U.S.

"The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever; open up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations; and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said.

Following the signing of the peace deal in Washington, Aliyev and Pashinyan are both expected to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"Who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize? ... we will agree to issue a joint letter," Aliyev said.

Trump has previously expressed that his mediation efforts in various conflicts deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.

The U.S. leader previously announced that he would host the two leaders for a "Historic Peace Summit" and formally settle the conflict.

Breaking: Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15 for peace talks
“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that “further details will follow.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
ArmeniaAzerbaijanUnited StatesWhite HouseDonald TrumpNikol PashinyanIlham AliyevNagorno-KarabakhPeace Talks
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 9
Saturday, August 9
China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats.

"It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia," China's Foreign Ministry said in response to question about Russian oil purchases posed by Bloomberg. "We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests."

Breaking: Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug 15 for peace talks.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "further details will follow."

Video
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks