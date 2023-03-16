Sweden to send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Swedish government said on Feb. 24 it would send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"The Swedish tanks reinforce the Leopard 2 contribution that other European countries make. Coordination of support is ongoing with international partners donating Leopard 2 or other tanks," the government said in a statement.

Sweden joins several other European nations, including Germany, Poland, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland, which have pledged Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The U.K. and U.S. have also promised to transfer tanks from their arsenals.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson hinted to Swedish news agency TT on Feb. 23 that his country was "open" to providing Kyiv with Leopard tanks.



