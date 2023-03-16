Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sweden to send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 6:11 pm
Share

The Swedish government said on Feb. 24 it would send up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reported

"The Swedish tanks reinforce the Leopard 2 contribution that other European countries make. Coordination of support is ongoing with international partners donating Leopard 2 or other tanks," the government said in a statement. 

Sweden joins several other European nations, including Germany, Poland, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland, which have pledged Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The U.K. and U.S. have also promised to transfer tanks from their arsenals. 

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson hinted to Swedish news agency TT on Feb. 23 that his country was "open" to providing Kyiv with Leopard tanks. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK