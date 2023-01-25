Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Russia wants to create 24 penal colonies in occupied territories of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 12:04 am
Share

The Russian government plans to establish 24 penal colonies in the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin’s decree published on Jan. 24.

Moscow aims to create 12 colonies in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, about half of which is occupied; seven in neighboring Luhansk Oblast, most of which is occupied; three in the southern Kherson Oblast, and two in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as one colony-settlement there.

The Kremlin also plans to establish three “medical correctional institutions” and three “correctional centers” in the occupied Ukrainian territories for prisoners suffering from alcoholism, drug addictions, and mental disorders, according to the decree.

In Russia, these individuals typically serve their sentences in specialized institutions rather than traditional prisons.

In November, there were 626 penal colonies in Russia, meaning about seven colonies per region on average, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK