Russia shells Sumy Oblast 21 times on Jan. 12

The Russian military shelled several communities close to the Russian border 21 times on Jan. 12, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a post on Telegram.

Russian forces fired at the Esman and Seredyna-Buda communities with mortars, Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.