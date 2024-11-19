Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Crimea, FSB, Security Service of Ukraine, Russian Navy
Edit post

Russia's FSB reports detentions over Crimea car bombing

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 2:03 PM
The aftermath of a suspected car bombing in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Baza/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Nov. 19 announced the detention of two residents of Russian-occupied Crimea in connection with a car bombing in Sevastopol on Nov. 13 that killed Russian Navy officer Valery Trankovsky.

A source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent at the time that Trankovsky was responsible for missile strikes against Ukrainian cities and his killing was a result of an SBU operation.

According to the FSB, a 38-year-old resident of Sevastopol tracked Trankovsky’s car, while a 47-year-old resident of Yalta reportedly constructed and placed an improvised explosive device under the vehicle.

Authorities claimed to have found 1.2 kilograms of explosives, equivalent to TNT, in the 47-year-old suspect's garage.

Trankovsky was chief of staff of the 41st Missile Boat Brigade and a "war criminal who has ordered cruise missile launches from the Black Sea against civilian sites in Ukraine," the source said.

The officer was allegedly responsible for the Kalibr missile strike against the city of Vinnytsia in July 2022 that killed 29 people and injured over 200 more. He also oversaw strikes against Odesa and other cities, leaving many civilians dead, the source said.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Russian military officers involved in the war against Ukraine being killed in Russia or Russian-occupied territories.

Russian navy officer responsible for strikes on civilians killed in SBU operation, source says
Valery Trankovsky was a “war criminal who has ordered cruise missile launches from the Black Sea against civilian sites in Ukraine,” the SBU source said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
