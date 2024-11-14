Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

We asked experts to review Russia's Su-57 fighter jet performance at Airshow China 2024

by Chris York November 14, 2024 2:09 PM 7 min read
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet conducts adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China on November 9, 2024 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China (Chen Xiao/VCG via Getty Images)
Su-57, Russian Air Force, Russia, China, Aircraft, War, Fighter jets
by Chris York November 14, 2024 2:09 PM 7 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The long and troubled history of Russia's prized Su-57 fighter jet appeared to take another turn for the worse in recent days when what should have been an opportunity for the Kremlin to flex some military muscle turned into global ridicule and embarrassment.

The aircraft made an impressive aerobatic display during a demonstration flight at the Airshow China 2024 aerospace exhibition in Zhuhai.

Russia's official X account lauded the performance as "jaw-dropping," adding its "fifth-gen Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet can do just about anything in capable hands."

But the triumph was short-lived. A flurry of close-ups of the parked fighter jet taken by members of the public suggested its build quality and stealth capabilities were suspect, to say the least.

Some far from hi-tech bolts and what appeared to be filler between panels prompted mockery on social media. Apart from aesthetics and safety, this would render the plane's fuselage detectable to radars, negating its stealth ability.

What is the Su-57?

The Su-57 was meant to rival the fifth-generation fighter jets of other countries, particularly the U.S. But despite a decades-long development and testing program, it has yet to prove itself.

Russia claims the aircraft has fifth-generation capabilities, which means it should have ultra-high maneuverability, supersonic speed without using afterburners, and, most importantly, stealth technology.

The plane has been presented as Russia's most modern fighter jet. Only a few units are in service within the Russian Air Force.

Sergei Shoigu, now head of Russian President Vladimir Putin's security council, said in 2022, while serving as defense minister, that the Su-57 has "shown itself brilliantly" in attacks against Ukraine. Yet, it has not played a particularly large role in Russia's full-scale invasion launched early that year.

An assessment from the British Defense Ministry in January 2023 said Russia's risk-averse approach to using the Su-57 was "symptomatic" of the military's wider approach to the war.

"Russia is highly likely prioritizing avoiding the reputational damage, reduced export prospects, and the compromise of sensitive technology which would come from any loss of (a Su-57) over Ukraine," it said.

Russia’s Su-57 – hype vs. reality
In the latest blow to Russia’s military prestige, Ukraine this week claimed to have for the first time struck at least one – and possibly two – of Moscow’s cutting-edge, fifth-generation fighter jets, the Su-57. The aircraft were reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the A…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

We asked aviation experts what they made of the Su-57s performance in China.

Greg Bagwell, former U.K. Royal Air Force senior commander

The close up view was interesting in that it showed a poor level of engineering workmanship that you would expect on a stealth aircraft.

Every overlap, every gap increases your radar cross section and there were plenty on view. It's indicative of a poor manufacturing and quality control process.

And we know that the real advances are inside a modern combat aircraft. If they can't get the simple external bits right then it's unlikely the internal systems will fare much better.

Dr Matthew Powell, air power historian and teaching fellow at RAFC Cranwell

What can I say that's publishable? It's not very good. This was meant to be the big unveiling of the Russian fifth-generation equivalent of the (U.S.-made) F-35, and it hasn't gone down as well as I think the Russians would have been hoping.

I think one of the big mistakes Russia made was that they allowed people at the air show to essentially get really up close to this aircraft. They want to take pictures. Those pictures have now appeared on social media. And they show the version that's been taken to the air show, perhaps it's not quite as fifth-generation as has been claimed by the Russians.

So it has done some sort of flight demonstrations and has shown its capabilities as a conventional fighter aircraft, and in that I think it's done a relatively good job.

It's shown its capabilities, it's shown what it can do. I don't think it's exceeded expectations but I certainly don't think it's diminished, or gone below the expectations of what was expected.

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet flies during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2024, on November 12, 2024 (Fu Tian/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The way it's been assembled looks very slapdash, and there aren't smooth lines on the aircraft which is what you'd expect from a stealth aircraft to reduce that radar signal.

If you're looking at aircraft performance in terms of maneuverability, it can do the job that you would expect it to do.

But of course the problem comes when you're trying to maneuver in a hostile airspace where your opponent has got the ability to track you by radar. Okay, you can maneuver, you can do all of that. But you're going to put yourself in more harm and create more challenges to yourself by the fact that you're more easily seen by those radar systems.

So yeah, it's a capable aircraft. It'll do a very good job, I think, of what the Russians would want it to do in terms of perhaps air-to-air combat. But when it comes to the crunch, you're going to have to do this in an engaged, hostile airspace where things like radar are going to be widely used. And is that maneuverability enough for you to survive both as the pilot and to maintain the airframe?

Martin J. Dougherty, weapons expert and author of Aircraft, Tanks and Artillery of the Ukraine War

As with other weapon systems such as the T-14 Armata Main Battle Tank (MBT), Russia seems unwilling to use the Su-57 in its purported high-capability role. It has 'countered' the Patriot (air defense) system by using standoff missiles from outside Patriot's range, suggesting the operators are aware of the aircraft's weaknesses. Whether these will be successfully eliminated remains to be seen.

This situation is most likely an artifact of internal politics. Facing demands to present an operational aircraft, those responsible for the development of the Su-57 have cut corners in order to, apparently, give their superiors what they want.

Build quality issues can be addressed later, or the blame deflected once the pressure is off.

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet conducts adaptive training for the upcoming 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2024, on November 10, 2024 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China (Chen Jimin/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Peter Layton, associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute

My understanding is that the aircraft at the airshow was a tester, and so it wasn't of the build standard you'd expect. It was just a prototype used to try out and test things.

Also, it probably wasn't full of the guidance systems and electronics that you'd expect in an in-service airplane. It was a sort of lightweight, pilot-fun version.

Its aerodynamic performance was certainly sparkling, but probably doesn't represent what the actual in-service aircraft could do because it would be more heavily loaded down. And it wasn't made to the same build standards as the production models, presumably.

Having said that, the Russians' aerodynamics have always been superior to the West's since about the late 1960s. Western aviation companies had superior computers, so they could make anything fly.

The Russians didn't have all those computers, so they had to specialize in the mathematics of making the aircraft actually fly well purely as a structural issue and not be reliant on computers as much.

So, the fact that it performs well is probably no surprise at all.

Of course, this always brings up the argument that maneuverability is all well and good if you're doing close fights in a telephone booth kind of warfare. But these days, they standoff at 50-60 nautical miles (90-110 kilometers) and use their radars to shoot off long-range missiles at you.

So the maneuverability might be good for avoiding missiles in their terminal phase, but it's more of a trick for air shows rather than any practical combat value.

There's an argument that this was a test plane and it was built shoddily. The other argument is, of course, maybe they didn't want to send their latest and best possible build on the off-chance the Chinese perhaps learn something from it.

So they may have needed to ensure the industrial espionage side of things had been taken care of because air shows are places where all sorts of people get to crawl all over aircraft. So, from a security point of view, if you do have something sensitive, it's probably not the best idea to send it to one.

Russia preparing a 50,000-people-strong offensive in latest attempt to push Ukrainian army out of Kursk Oblast
Over the past week, Russia had been gathering forces in what appears to be preparations for a decisive push in the country’s Kursk Oblast. “The situation is changing every day. Not long ago, we were on the offensive, and now we are on the defensive,” a 35-year-old artilleryman with the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Chris York
Chris York
News Editor
Chris York is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.Read more
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.