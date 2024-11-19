Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
'Ukraine deserves to make next year a year of peace' — Zelensky addresses European Parliament

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 8:49 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., on Dec. 12, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine deserves to make next year a year of peace, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 19 during the European Parliament's extraordinary session dedicated to the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"A thousand days of war is a tremendous challenge. Ukraine deserves to make next year a year of peace," Zelensky said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, extending their aggression beyond the occupied Donbas region in attempt to effectively end the statehood of independent Ukraine.

In his online address, Zelensky thanked the partners for their support and urged them not to forget that "the united strength of Europe" is greater than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If we could stop Europe's way of life from falling, then we can surely push Russia towards a just peace," Zelensky added.

The president also stressed the need for tougher sanctions, especially against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" that transports crude oil and oil products in circumvention of existing restrictions.

"If anyone in Europe thinks they can sell Ukraine — or any other country, like the Baltic states, the Balkans, Georgia, or Moldova — to Moscow and gain something in return, let them remember this simple truth — no one can enjoy calm waters amid a storm."

The milestone comes as Ukraine braces for a difficult and uncertain winter. Russia, on Nov. 17, launched one of its largest aerial attacks yet against Ukraine's energy grid, leaving civilians dead and injured across multiple regions.

The future of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is also in question as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January.

Meanwhile, thousands of Russian and North Korean forces have amassed in Russia's Kursk Oblast, preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops. The escalating situation in Kursk reportedly prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to grant Ukraine permission to use American long-range weapons on Russian territory.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.