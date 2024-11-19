Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland, European Union, Western aid, United States, Donald Trump, Ukraine
EU ready to step up support for Ukraine if US reduces aid, Polish FM says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 3:21 PM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2024. (Marek Antoni Iwanczuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Nov. 19 that major EU countries are prepared to step up military and financial assistance to Ukraine if the U.S. reduces its support under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Sikorski, speaking after a meeting of European foreign ministers in Poland, stressed the importance of Europe taking greater responsibility for its security.

"Strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities must go hand in hand with maintaining the United States’ commitment to enhancing our security," noted Sikorski, as quoted by the Polish magazine Wprost.

The statement comes amid growing uncertainties about Western support for Ukraine as Trump has previously criticized military aid for Kyiv and voiced intention to push toward a quick peace deal.

Sikorski said that he and Kaja Kallas, the incoming EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, discussed strategies to bolster support for Ukraine.

"I gratefully acknowledge the readiness of the largest EU countries to take on the burden of military and financial support for Ukraine in the event of a potential reduction in U.S. involvement," he added.

Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago event in Florida on Nov. 14 that his administration will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war. He hinted on Nov. 13 at appointing a peace envoy to lead negotiations aimed at ending the war, according to Fox News.

Zelensky presents resilience plan: ‘Ukraine may need to outlive someone in Moscow to achieve all the goals’
The individual points were focused on the country’s unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.