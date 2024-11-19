Over 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have received training in UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have undergone training in the U.K. as part of the British-led Operation Interflex since June 2022, the U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 19.

"Kosovo, Romania, and Estonia are the latest nations to join this global effort, standing united for freedom and resilience," the Defense Ministry said on X.

The project, also supported by 10 other partner countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Australia, provides essential military training to Ukrainian recruits at various facilities.

Operation Interflex, led by the U.K., is one of the key programs aimed at preparing Ukrainian troops to defend against Russian aggression.

Ukrainian service members have also been receiving military training under other initiatives led either by national governments of partner countries or the EU.

British soldiers have been warned that Russia may be using spies and drones to gather intelligence on Ukrainian service members trained in the U.K., according to a report by The Times on Aug. 5.