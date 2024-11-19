Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, military training
Over 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have received training in UK

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 2:49 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian recruits bow their heads during a minute silence. as they attend a commemorative service marking Ukrainian Independence Day at a training camp on Aug. 24, 2023, in Southern England, United Kingdom. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
More than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have undergone training in the U.K. as part of the British-led Operation Interflex since June 2022, the U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 19.

"Kosovo, Romania, and Estonia are the latest nations to join this global effort, standing united for freedom and resilience," the Defense Ministry said on X.

The project, also supported by 10 other partner countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Australia, provides essential military training to Ukrainian recruits at various facilities.

Operation Interflex, led by the U.K., is one of the key programs aimed at preparing Ukrainian troops to defend against Russian aggression.

Ukrainian service members have also been receiving military training under other initiatives led either by national governments of partner countries or the EU.

British soldiers have been warned that Russia may be using spies and drones to gather intelligence on Ukrainian service members trained in the U.K., according to a report by The Times on Aug. 5.

EU mission to train military in Ukraine to be extended by two years, Borrell says
On Oct. 14, Josep Borrell confirmed plans to extend the EUMAM mandate for another two years, pending approval from the EU Council.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
