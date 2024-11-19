Denmark to provide over $137 million for Ukrainian defense industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will allocate 130 million euros ($137.5 million) for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Nov. 19 during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as New Voice reported.

Frederiksen came to Kyiv on Nov. 19 in a surprise visit and met Zelensky on the 1,000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"It is important to me that our own industry, not only in Denmark but in all neighboring countries, can visit Ukraine and learn from your experience and your ability to expand and develop your production lines," Frederiksen said.

Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv’s defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.

According to the president, the Ukrainian defense industry has already attracted over $1 billion in line with this financing model from partners, including Norway, which recently joined.

Zelensky added that Ukraine should open the defense industry to full cooperation with partners.

Denmark, one of Kyiv's key supporters throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, announced on Oct. 18 a new 2.4 billion kroner ($350 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

This was Denmark's 21st military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Copenhagen previously provided Ukraine with a military aid package worth around $115 million in August.