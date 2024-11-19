Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
German opposition criticizes Scholz for refusing to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova November 19, 2024 6:24 PM 2 min read
Florian Hahn, a member of the German opposition CDU/CSU bloc, speaks at the 157th sitting of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on March 14, 2024. (Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Florian Hahn, a member of the German opposition CDU/CSU bloc, criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision not to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German media outlet Tagesschau reported on Nov. 19.

Berlin is Ukraine's second-largest military donor under Scholz, but the chancellor has been adamant about not providing Taurus missiles, fearing it could draw his country into the war.

"The chancellor is once again putting party interests above the interests of Germany's foreign and security policy," Hahn said.

Scholz wants to enlist the support of the left wing of his Social Democratic Party in the upcoming election campaign, Hahn claimed.

Because of his stubborn resistance to providing the missiles, the chancellor was once again perceived as an "indecisive and unreliable" partner on the international level, the politician added.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition center-right CDU/CSU alliance and potential future Chancellor, said he would allow the delivery of Taurus missiles but only after issuing an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin and lifting restrictions on already provided arms.

Current Vice Chancellor and former Green party leader Robert Habeck, also said that if elected, he would also greenlight the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The German-Swedish-built, air-launched Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), which is more than the U.S.-built ATACMS or the Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.K. and France.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

2:03 PM

Russia's FSB reports detentions over Crimea car bombing.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Nov. 19 announced the detention of two residents of Russian-occupied Crimea in connection with a car bombing in Sevastopol on Nov. 13 that killed Russian Navy officer Valery Trankovsky.
1:12 PM

Long-range strikes can help push Russia toward peace, US official says.

"The weapons President Biden authorized Ukraine to use will give it more capabilities to defend itself and, hopefully, make the Russian Federation understand that using force to seize Ukrainian territory will not succeed," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian A. Nichols said in an interview.
10:41 AM

Putin approves Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.

The revised doctrine outlines scenarios that could justify a nuclear strike. It implies that this could include "aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state" and large-scale non-nuclear attacks, such as those carried out with drones.
