German opposition criticizes Scholz for refusing to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Florian Hahn, a member of the German opposition CDU/CSU bloc, criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision not to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German media outlet Tagesschau reported on Nov. 19.

Berlin is Ukraine's second-largest military donor under Scholz, but the chancellor has been adamant about not providing Taurus missiles, fearing it could draw his country into the war.

"The chancellor is once again putting party interests above the interests of Germany's foreign and security policy," Hahn said.

Scholz wants to enlist the support of the left wing of his Social Democratic Party in the upcoming election campaign, Hahn claimed.

Because of his stubborn resistance to providing the missiles, the chancellor was once again perceived as an "indecisive and unreliable" partner on the international level, the politician added.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition center-right CDU/CSU alliance and potential future Chancellor, said he would allow the delivery of Taurus missiles but only after issuing an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin and lifting restrictions on already provided arms.

Current Vice Chancellor and former Green party leader Robert Habeck, also said that if elected, he would also greenlight the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The German-Swedish-built, air-launched Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), which is more than the U.S.-built ATACMS or the Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.K. and France.