Russian attack against Kharkiv injures 9

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.
Russia launched an attack against the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on Nov. 19, injuring nine people, officials reported.
The full consequences of the attack are being determined.
Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely populated areas of the city.