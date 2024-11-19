Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, European Union, Ukraine, Ukraine's EU accession talks, Volodymyr Zelensky, Parliament
Ukraine readies to start 1st cluster of EU accession talks in early 2025, Zelensky says

by Boldizsar Gyori November 19, 2024 3:35 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media prior to talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery on October 11, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing to begin the first cluster of accession talks with the EU in early 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian lawmakers on Nov. 19.

"Ukraine should have the fastest accession process in the EU," Zelensky said while unveiling the country's internal resilience plan. According to the president, the EU will soon complete the screening of Ukraine's legislation, which is the first step on the integration path.

Ukraine applied for EU membership days after Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 and received candidate status in June of that year. In December 2023, EU leaders agreed to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, marking a pivotal step in its integration efforts.

The accession process formally began in June with opening talks in Luxembourg.

According to Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, Ukraine could join the European Union by 2029 if it completes the necessary reforms.

To advance this goal, the EU has introduced specific initiatives, such as the "Growth Plan" and the "Ukraine Plan," aimed at accelerating reform processes in Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans. Ukraine submitted its plan on March 20, detailing its vision for reconstruction, modernization, and reforms essential to its EU accession journey.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.

Zelensky presents resilience plan: ‘Ukraine may need to outlive someone in Moscow to achieve all the goals’
The individual points were focused on the country’s unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
