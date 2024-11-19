Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, South Korea, Shells, Artillery, Czechia, War
Edit post

South Korea has not participated in Czech shell initiative for Ukraine, official says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 19, 2024 9:39 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: 155 mm artillery shells that are ready to be shipped are stored at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on April 12, 2023. (Hannah Beier/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korea did not contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Tomas Kopecny, Czech government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Nov. 19.

Czechia unveiled its initiative to jointly purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from undisclosed third countries earlier this year, amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

In October, Ukraine received over one-third of the 500,000 155 mm shells expected to be delivered under the Czech initiative by the end of 2024.

South Korea did not provide artillery shells of its own production, nor did it make financial contributions to the purchase of shells from other countries under the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, according to Kopecny.

"So far, South Korea has not participated in the Czech initiative. From a financial point of view, they were not among the 16 countries that contributed, and they were not among the supplier countries from which we received the shells. This is the situation as of now," Kopecny said.

Thus, the official denied the information previously published in the German media Bild that South Korea was probably one of the ammunition suppliers under the Czech initiative.

Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea had no plans to supply 155 mm shells to Ukraine amid reports of North Korean soldiers participating in the war.

Since the start of the full-scale war though, South Korean shells have reportedly been sent to Ukraine, but this was done so indirectly, through undisclosed U.S. purchases.

On Oct. 22, Seoul announced a possible revision of its support for Kyiv, including the provision of lethal weapons and personnel, depending on the situation in Ukraine.

EU has delivered over 980,000 shells to Ukraine out of pledged one million, Borrell says
Throughout 2024, the European Union has delivered 980,000 artillery shells to Ukraine out of the one million initially promised, the European Union’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, announced on Nov. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:03 PM

Russia's FSB reports detentions over Crimea car bombing.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Nov. 19 announced the detention of two residents of Russian-occupied Crimea in connection with a car bombing in Sevastopol on Nov. 13 that killed Russian Navy officer Valery Trankovsky.
1:12 PM

Long-range strikes can help push Russia toward peace, US official says.

"The weapons President Biden authorized Ukraine to use will give it more capabilities to defend itself and, hopefully, make the Russian Federation understand that using force to seize Ukrainian territory will not succeed," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian A. Nichols said in an interview.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.