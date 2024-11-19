MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak: Developments in Ukraine’s parliament on economic reforms, international obligations — Issue 82

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is issue 82 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly “Ukrainian Economy in Brief” newsletter, covering events from Nov. 11-14, 2024. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.

The Kyiv Independent is republishing with permission.

Dear colleagues,

We are excited to share some great news with you!

The Parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission on Economic Security, which I have the privilege of leading, is pleased to announce our new partnership with the NGO Technology of Progress (ToP). Together, we aim to make Ukraine's reform track more digital and efficient.

Technology of Progress, co-founded by Max Nefyodov, the former First Deputy Minister of Economy (2015-2019), specializes in enhancing digital infrastructure and conducting high-quality analytical studies.

As part of our collaboration, ToP will contribute to our weekly newsletter with the online "Barometer of Reforms" which is currently under development. This will provide you with a quick and clear overview of Ukraine's international financial commitments, progress in fulfilling these commitments, and an independent evaluation of this progress in one click.

Apart from that, our team will continue to provide you with brief, verified updates on Ukraine's reform efforts, economic development, and progress in meeting international obligations.

Important note: Going forward, all weekly newsletters on Ukraine's reform track and international obligations will come from the email address [email protected] and will be titled “Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly.” Please make sure to save this new email address to avoid missing any updates in your inbox.

Additionally, ToP will help us deliver monthly analytical reports on customs and state property management, based on data collected by the Temporary Investigative Commission and analyzed by a team of expert professionals.

We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our ability to promote national and international cooperation, as well as transparency and accountability in Ukraine’s dealings with key stakeholders.

Stay tuned!

Benchmarks and soft commitments in the memorandum with the IMF



A draft law on establishing a High Public Disputes Court was submitted to the parliament.

A new court will replace the now-liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court for hearing administrative cases against national state agencies (e.g., NBU, NABU, NACP). According to the relevant draft law #12206, judges of the HPDC will be selected by a commission of six members, three of which will be nominated by international partners and will hold a decisive vote. The draft law has to be adopted by the end of December 2024.

The 2025 State Budget to be adopted this week.

On Monday, Nov 18, the Budget Committee recommended for the second reading the draft law #12000, which pertains to the 2025 State Budget. On Nov, 21, the parliament is set to vote on this draft law. According to MPs in the working group, President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign the draft law on tax increases this week. As a result, the budget will include expenditures based on these anticipated revenues.

World Bank priorities

The Committee on Infrastructure is reviewing a draft law on the Ukrainian railway market.

Draft law #12142, submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers, is aimed at opening the railway market for private participation, allowing privately operated cargo trains and enhancing governance of the railway sector. The draft law is currently awaiting approval from the Parliamentary Infrastructure Committee.