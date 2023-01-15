Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 454 children, injured 894 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 1:50 pm
Share

Russia’s Jan. 14 mass missile attack killed at least one child and injured 14 children in the eastern city of Dnipro, bringing the total number of children casualties to 454 killed and 894 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 15.

The highest number of casualties was documented in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where 429 children were killed or injured. These figures don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, 337 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, and 3,126 damaged due to Russian aggression.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK