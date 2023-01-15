Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 454 children, injured 894 since Feb. 24

Russia’s Jan. 14 mass missile attack killed at least one child and injured 14 children in the eastern city of Dnipro, bringing the total number of children casualties to 454 killed and 894 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 15.

The highest number of casualties was documented in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where 429 children were killed or injured. These figures don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, 337 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, and 3,126 damaged due to Russian aggression.