Friday, November 25, 2022

Prosecutor General’s Office: Bodies of 2 men killed by Russian troops exhumed in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 11:54 am
Local law enforcement exhumed the bodies of two men shot by Russian troops near a forest in Podoly, Kharkiv Oblast, on Nov. 24, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported. The men, aged 28 and 39, had reportedly been killed in mid-September when the region was still under Russian occupation. Local law enforcement reportedly found gunshot wounds on the victims’ torsos and heads. On Nov. 19, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said almost 90% of the bodies found in liberated settlements of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts are civilians. Kostin added on Nov. 20 that Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has killed 8,311 civilians, including 437 children, and injured over 11,000 people. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

