Over 700 dead bodies found in liberated territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson oblasts
November 19, 2022 10:33 pm
According to Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, almost 90% of the bodies found in liberated settlements of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts are civilians.
Earlier on Nov. 18, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that new facts of torture reportedly inflicted by Russian troops on Kherson Oblast residents during the occupation were discovered, including a torture chamber with a separate cell where teenagers were kept.
