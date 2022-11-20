Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed over 8,000 civilians
November 20, 2022 1:38 am
Russia's war against Ukraine has killed 8,311 civilians, including 437 children, and injured more than 11,000 since Feb. 24, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on television on Nov. 19, Ukrainska Pravda reports.
Kostin also said that the Prosecutor General's office has recorded more than 45,000 war crimes committed by Russian forces.
These figures are expected to be higher as Ukrainian authorities do not have access to occupied territories.
