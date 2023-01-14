Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 14, 2023

Loud explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 6:08 am
Share

Loud explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning of Jan. 14.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported the explosions on Telegram, citing locals who live in the city center. 

Located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March. Fedorov has reported explosions in the city several times in recent months. 

Last month on Dec. 12, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that a bridge near Melitopol, used by the Moscow troops for transporting military equipment, had exploded. 

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaging in artillery fights in the area, leading to speculation that Ukraine may be preparing for its fourth counteroffensive to take back Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK