Loud explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Loud explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning of Jan. 14.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported the explosions on Telegram, citing locals who live in the city center.

Located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March. Fedorov has reported explosions in the city several times in recent months.

Last month on Dec. 12, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that a bridge near Melitopol, used by the Moscow troops for transporting military equipment, had exploded.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaging in artillery fights in the area, leading to speculation that Ukraine may be preparing for its fourth counteroffensive to take back Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.