Thursday, October 27, 2022

ISW: Putin isn’t interested in negotiations, retains territorial ambitions beyond illegally annexed oblasts

October 27, 2022 7:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s recent statements indicate that Russia “still seeks a military victory in Ukraine and regime change in Kyiv.”

According to ISW, Putin’s rhetoric that Ukraine “lost sovereignty” during a meeting with the Commonwealth of Independent States was reinforced by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who said that “Ukraine has lost the ability to exist as a state” and “Ukraine is occupied by NATO.”

“This language is incompatible with negotiations on an equal basis for a ceasefire, let alone a resolution to the conflict that Russia began,” the ISW reports.

