Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

ISW: Moscow did not comment on anniversary of its war likely due to failed objectives

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 6:22 am
Share

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested on Feb. 24 that the Kremlin did not comment on the first anniversary of its full-scale war likely because it “failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and has not made significant territorial gains since July 2022.”

While Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration made several public appearances over the past few days, there were no statements related to first-year mark of the war.

In contrast, several Western countries addressed the first-year anniversary of Russia's war, and some of them announced aid packages to Ukraine. 

For example, the U.S. pledged two aid packages worth a total of $12 billion to Ukraine, as well as imposed additional sanctions on Russia. In a statement on Feb. 24, U.S. President Joe Biden said:  "A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people’s love of liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free." 

The EU also approved a 10th package of sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine. 

Canada, Germany, and Sweden announced the provision of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, and Poland said it would send an additional 60 PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to Ukraine "in the coming days."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK