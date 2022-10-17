Governor: Russian missiles destroy 4 electrical substations in Lviv Oblast

Russia hit two substations for the second time in two days, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

The governor said that four electrical substations were providing Lviv Oblast with electricity and were essential for exporting electricity abroad.

Russian forces stuck Lviv Oblast on Oct. 11 with Х-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles, and allegedly with Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, hitting critical infrastructure again and leaving 30% of the city without electricity, said Mayor Andrii Sadovyi. Two neighborhoods are left without water.

The day before, on Oct. 10, Russia hit infrastructure facilities in Lviv, causing power outages and pausing the city’s hot water supply.

On the morning of Oct. 10, Russian missiles and kamikaze drones struck central Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine in the largest-scale coordinated missile attack against Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24.

Dozens of other explosions were reported across Ukraine, including in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Lviv, Dnipro, Ternopil, Kremenchuk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr.

