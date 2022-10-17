Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Mayor: Russia hits Lviv, power outages reported

October 11, 2022 12:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces struck Lviv on Oct. 11, hitting critical infrastructure again and leaving 30% of the city without electricity, said the city mayor, Andrii Sadovyi. Two neighborhoods are left without water.

The day before, on Oct. 10, Russia hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv, causing power outages and pausing the city’s hot water supply.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok