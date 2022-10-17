Mayor: Russia hits Lviv, power outages reported
October 11, 2022 12:52 pm
Russian forces struck Lviv on Oct. 11, hitting critical infrastructure again and leaving 30% of the city without electricity, said the city mayor, Andrii Sadovyi. Two neighborhoods are left without water.
The day before, on Oct. 10, Russia hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv, causing power outages and pausing the city’s hot water supply.
