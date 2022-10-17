Mayor: Russian strikes damage critical infrastructure in Lviv
October 10, 2022 11:27 am
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported an explosion at a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv on Oct. 10. Power outages have temporarily suspended operations at the city’s thermal power stations, pausing the city’s hot water supply.The city is working to resolve the issues.
