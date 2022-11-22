Governor: Russian forces kill 4 civilians, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast
November 22, 2022 10:34 am
Russian attacks killed civilians in Bakhmut, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, and Petrivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Nov. 22. Four civilians have also been injured by Russian attacks in the past 24 hours, Kyrylenko said. It is not possible to determine the number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
