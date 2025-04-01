General Staff: Russia has lost 916,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 916,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 1.

This number includes 1,540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,505 tanks, 21,856 armored fighting vehicles, 42,646 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,552 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,462 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.