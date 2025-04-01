The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed
General Staff: Russia has lost 916,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2025 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the Aidar battalion at their artillery position in Donetsk oblast, on April 4, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 916,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 1.

This number includes 1,540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,505 tanks, 21,856 armored fighting vehicles, 42,646 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,552 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,462 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s Black Sea ceasefire demands are a ‘fool’s errand’ for Trump, major blow for Ukraine
With much fanfare, the U.S. on March 25 announced it had brokered an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea after two days of talks in Saudi Arabia. But while Kyiv said it was ready to abide by it straight away,
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
