Poland signs $2 billion air defense deal with US

Poland has signed a $2 billion contract with the United States for a "multi-layered air defense" program, the Polish Defense Ministry announced on March 31.

Warsaw has taken several measures to boost its national defenses since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country regularly scrambles fighter jets and activates air defense units amid Russian attacks near its border.

The deal with the U.S. was finalized on March 31 and includes the delivery of air defense equipment and logistical support for Patriot systems, the Polish Defense Ministry said.

"The signing of the agreement is a confirmation of the long-standing and intensive cooperation between Poland and the USA in the area of ​​security," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the deal represented "the security of the Polish state and our lasting, unchanging transatlantic alliance," adding that building up European forces was complementary to strong partnerships with the U.S.

Russian drones and missiles have violated Polish airspace over the course of the all-out war against Ukraine. Polish military officials have said that Russia is likely not only targeting Ukraine, but also testing Poland's air defense capabilities.

Sharing borders with both Belarus and Russia's heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave, Poland would likely be among the first targets in a potential confrontation between NATO and Russia.