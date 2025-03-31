The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Poland signs $2 billion air defense deal with US

by Abbey Fenbert March 31, 2025 11:32 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A Patriot air defense launcher in Sochaczew, Poland, on March 21, 2015. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Poland has signed a $2 billion contract with the United States for a "multi-layered air defense" program, the Polish Defense Ministry announced on March 31.

Warsaw has taken several measures to boost its national defenses since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The country regularly scrambles fighter jets and activates air defense units amid Russian attacks near its border.  

The deal with the U.S. was finalized on March 31 and includes the delivery of air defense equipment and logistical support for Patriot systems, the Polish Defense Ministry said.

"The signing of the agreement is a confirmation of the long-standing and intensive cooperation between Poland and the USA in the area of ​​security," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the deal represented "the security of the Polish state and our lasting, unchanging transatlantic alliance," adding that building up European forces was complementary to strong partnerships with the U.S.

Russian drones and missiles have violated Polish airspace over the course of the all-out war against Ukraine. Polish military officials have said that Russia is likely not only targeting Ukraine, but also testing Poland's air defense capabilities.

Sharing borders with both Belarus and Russia's heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave, Poland would likely be among the first targets in a potential confrontation between NATO and Russia.

Unless you act, 'it's just rhetoric' — Baltic states skeptical of Western European leadership
As the U.S. chooses an increasingly hostile posture toward Europe, the U.K. and France have been gearing up to lead the continent's defense without Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron has coined the term "strategic autonomy," which envisions a self-sufficient Europe that can defend itself…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert

5:15 PM
Video

Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
12:24 PM

Ukraine receives $400 million tranche from IMF.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. With the additional $400 million in funding, the program has now distributed $10.1 billion in financing to Ukraine.
