Belgian film festival cancels screening of 'Russians at War' documentary after Ukraine's appeal

by Kateryna Hodunova April 1, 2025 10:26 AM 1 min read
Director Anastasia Trofimova attends the photocall of the movie 'Russians at War' presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on Sep. 5, 2024. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Docville Film Festival in Leuven canceled the screening of the controversial "Russians at War" documentary after an intervention of the Ukrainian Embassy, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on March 31.

Canadian-Russian director Anastasia Trofimova's documentary has faced criticism for what many perceive as an attempt to whitewash Russian soldiers involved in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The embassy appealed to the Belgian federal government, the Flemish government, the local authorities of Leuven, the management of the Docville festival, and the Catholic University of Leuven to cancel the screening of the film.

The movie portrays Russian soldiers in Ukraine as ordinary people, never shows or mentions the war crimes committed by them in Ukraine, and subtly questions the truthfulness of Ukrainian testimonies of them.

Earlier in her career, Trofimova worked for Russia Today (RT), a Kremlin-backed propaganda outlet.

The movie's past screenings have sparked protests in Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands.

