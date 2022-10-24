Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Ukraine pushes Russian forces out of 4 settlements in Donbas

October 24, 2022 9:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka, and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, as well as from Novosadove in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 24.

After successfully pushing Russian forces out of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian troops moved into neighboring Luhansk Oblast, liberating several settlements in early October.

