General Staff: Ukraine pushes Russian forces out of 4 settlements in Donbas
October 24, 2022 9:34 pm
Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka, and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, as well as from Novosadove in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 24.
After successfully pushing Russian forces out of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian troops moved into neighboring Luhansk Oblast, liberating several settlements in early October.
