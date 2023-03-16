General Staff: Russians place air defense systems in residential quarters of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

According to a March 5 report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia is now using residential areas of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast as a “human shield” for placing their anti-aircraft defense systems.

Nova Kakhovka is 50 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the region's capital city. It stands on the east bank of Dnipro River, right across from the Ukrainian-held territories on the west bank.

At the same time, the General Staff added that Russia is trying to improve its tactical positions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions in order to resume the offensive.

Since the liberation of the southern city of Kherson on Nov. 11, 2022, the city has been subject of daily shelling by Russian troops.

On March 4, a Russian strike killed a 57-year-old man in Lvove, Kherson Oblast. And on March 3, police officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast, the regional police reported.