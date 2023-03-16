Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Russians place air defense systems in residential quarters of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 12:21 pm
Share

According to a March 5 report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia is now using residential areas of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast as a “human shield” for placing their anti-aircraft defense systems. 

Nova Kakhovka is 50 kilometers northeast of Kherson, the region's capital city. It stands on the east bank of Dnipro River, right across from the Ukrainian-held territories on the west bank.

At the same time, the General Staff added that Russia is trying to improve its tactical positions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions in order to resume the offensive.

Since the liberation of the southern city of Kherson on Nov. 11, 2022, the city has been subject of daily shelling by Russian troops. 

On March 4, a Russian strike killed a 57-year-old man in Lvove, Kherson Oblast. And on March 3, police officers and volunteers came under fire in Kherson Oblast, the regional police reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK