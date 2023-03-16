Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

1 killed in Russian shelling of village in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 8:55 pm
A Russian strike killed a 57-year-old man who died from a shrapnel wound in his home in the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast, oblast authorities reported on March 4.

Ukrainian settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling from the other side of the river since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

